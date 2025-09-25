Open Menu

Punjab Govt Launches Survey For Flood Damage Assessment

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 07:50 PM

On the special directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the district administration has launched a comprehensive survey to assess losses suffered by flood-affected families in Multan

Chairing a meeting at Raza Hall on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sandhu said 89 survey teams had been constituted across all four tehsils — Multan City, Saddar, Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala — to estimate damages.

He informed that the teams comprised representatives of the Pakistan Army, Revenue Department, Agriculture, Livestock, and the Urban Unit.

A total of 163 flood-hit villages would be covered under the exercise.

The deputy commissioner said the survey would collect complete data regarding loss of human lives, injuries, damaged houses, perished livestock and destroyed crops. Representatives of the Urban Unit would feed all information directly into a mobile application to ensure real-time record keeping.

He stated that 100 per cent transparency would be maintained in the process and assured that the Punjab government would provide full compensation to affected families once the survey was completed.

