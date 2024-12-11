Punjab Govt Launches Youth Skills Initiative For Employment In Gulf Markets
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2024 | 07:32 PM
Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) has been launched on Wednesday, a program, titled "CM’s Skilled Punjab Program - International Placement, a visionary initiative aimed at opening global doors for Pakistan’s youth"
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) has been launched on Wednesday, a program, titled "CM’s Skilled Punjab Program - International Placement, a visionary initiative aimed at opening global doors for Pakistan’s youth."
The initiative will prepare young Pakistanis with the tools they need to excel abroad, strengthening both their futures and Pakistan's economy.
According to an Asian Development Bank source, in 2021, remittances contributed a significant 21 percent to Pakistan’s GDP, highlighting their vital role in the nation’s economy.
Recognizing this, PSDF has identified the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, particularly Saudi Arabia, as a key market for placing Punjab's youth. To support this vision, PSDF will provide skill development aligned with the specific demands of the international job market.
The initial phase of this program will provide demand-driven skills training and secure international job placements for 10,000 youth individuals in GCC markets. Moreover, the program will address high global demand for skilled labor in sectors such as healthcare, construction, hospitality, and retail. This 2-year program will encourage remittance inflows and will support the overall economic growth of Pakistan.
Chairperson of the CM Task Force on Skills Development, Adnan Afzal Chattha,in a meeting held here stated, “We have carefully identified specific trades in which Punjab’s youth will be trained to enhance their chances for international placement. This program is designed to provide comprehensive training across sectors, significantly improving the likelihood of successful international employment for the trainees. Moreover, this increased interaction will facilitate the exchange of technical expertise and best practices, creating a more efficient flow of information and fostering innovation between countries.”
The program aims not only to provide financial stability for the youth but also to alleviate the economic burden on the country by improving resource allocation. Additionally, by increasing the number of skilled workers employed abroad, Pakistan will benefit from the resulting remittances, which can contribute positively to the economy.
Ahmed Khan, CEO of PSDF, said, “This program can improve Pakistan's global reputation as a source of highly skilled talent, consequently, attracting further international collaboration and investment.”
Recent Stories
IPO, IPRE collaborate to strengthen intellectual property rights enforcement
IWMB unveils master plan for Margalla Viewpoint revitalization, aiming for ecolo ..
Crime rate witnesses 18 % decrease in federal capital during 2024: Senate told
BISP supports 721,000 families in Multan division, Senate told
Private hospital stopped kidney transplantation
Seminar held to celebrate International Anti-Corruption Day
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to ink LoI with Azerbaijani Universit ..
Pakistan, ADB reaffirm commitment to mutual cooperation, climate action
Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake City Panthers
LHC stops dog culling campaign across Punjab
Mother sells newborn to pay husband’s debt in India
JIT declares eight PTI workers innocent, holds Hassan Niazi’s sister guilty in ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IPO, IPRE collaborate to strengthen intellectual property rights enforcement4 minutes ago
-
IWMB unveils master plan for Margalla Viewpoint revitalization, aiming for ecological restoration, c ..24 seconds ago
-
Crime rate witnesses 18 % decrease in federal capital during 2024: Senate told4 minutes ago
-
BISP supports 721,000 families in Multan division, Senate told4 minutes ago
-
Distt admin bans single-use plastics, thin polyethylene bags29 minutes ago
-
Experts highlighted strategic options for Pakistan at conference"US-China Maritime Competition in In ..29 minutes ago
-
High level meeting held to address healthcare issues Mansehra district29 minutes ago
-
Interior Ministry submits report to IHC regarding PTI protest29 minutes ago
-
Court awards 41 years jail sentence to three drugs smugglers39 minutes ago
-
Eleven reports of various standing committees presented in Senate39 minutes ago
-
EUM honours outstanding athletes39 minutes ago
-
Court serves notices on post-arrest bail pleas of 56 protesters39 minutes ago