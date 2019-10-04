Punjab govt launching ePay mobile application on Friday: Punjab Finance Minister Makhddom Hashim Jawan Bakht

Punjab Finance Minister Makhddom Hashim Jawan Bakht Thursday said the Punjab government would launch ePay Punjab, a mobile application, on Friday for all the Business to Government (B2G) and Public to Government (P2G) payments in order to facilitate the public and improve the government revenue collection through easy payment collection

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ):Punjab Finance Minister Makhddom Hashim Jawan Bakht Thursday said the Punjab government would launch ePay Punjab, a mobile application, on Friday for all the Business to Government (B2G) and Public to Government (P2G) payments in order to facilitate the public and improve the government revenue collection through easy payment collection.

Chairing a meeting at the finance department, here, regarding ePay launching ceremony, he said the application was jointly developed by the Punjab Finance Department and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

The programme would allow the citizens of Punjab to pay their taxes using three different electronic payment channels namely Internet/Mobile Banking, ATM and through Over the Counter (OTC) banking transaction, he added.

The minister said the mobile application would helpful in complete departure from the erstwhile and decades old payment process which involved physical visits to the collection offices around the province for tax payments.

Makhddom Hashim Jawan Bakhat said the collection offices were invariably marked by the presence of informal touts, who though illegal, helped the clients go through complicated and complex procedures in relatively shorter duration for a certain sum of money.

The practice that encouraged bribery and corruption was now being challenged by application which would allow the customer to pay his dues from even the comfort of his home, he observed.

He disclosed that in its first phase 12 different taxes of the Excise, Board of Revenue (BOR), PRA, Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA), and Industry department could be paid by the application.

These taxes were token tax, Motor Vehicle Registration, Transfer of Motor Vehicle, Property Tax, Professional Tax, Cotton fee, e-Stamping, Mutation fee, Fard fee, Sales Tax on Services, Punjab Infrastructural Development Cess and Business Registration fee.

The minister informed that the application would allow the citizens to generate a seventeen (17) digit unique PSID number that could be used to pay the necessary taxes thorough Internet/Mobile Banking, ATM or visit to any bank.

The solution would be an integrated and centralized system backed by government of Punjab web/mobile applications that would include all the scheduled banks, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and 1-link for interconnectivity, he added.

He also disclosed that in future the public would be able to make multiple other payment channels including Debit, Credit card, Mobile wallets, TELCOs Agent Networks and Direct Debit from Account to further increase the payment option available to the customer.

Additionally, it was also planned to include Government 2 Public (G2P) and Government 2 Buisness (G2B) payment models in future to broaden the horizon of the program and following Tax/Non-Tax receipts including online admission for colleges/schools fee, Driving License Fee, E-Challan, Character Certificate, Domicile, Route Permit, Fitness Certificate (Commercial Vehicles) and Agri Income Tax, he added.