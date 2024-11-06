"Punjab govt leading in food safety through PFA"

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The Punjab government is leading the way among provincial administrations in implementing measures

to ensure health and hygiene in food safety. Over the past nine months, it has recorded a

remarkable 81per cent increase in operational activities.

Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin during his tenure actively spearheaded these efforts,

collaborating closely with Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Asim Javed. Together,

they have taken to fields to check operations of safety teams, dedicated to delivering high-quality

food products to the province, especially to provincial capital’s bustling

population of 130 million people.

Since January, food safety teams have recorded a remarkable 81.77 per cent increase in

operations, inspecting a total of 752,110 food points and units compared to the same period.

This escalation in enforcement efforts has led to a staggering 96.15 per cent increase in fines,

amounting to Rs 93 million.

In a concerted effort to combat food fraud, authorities had registered 769 cases related to adulteration

which represented an 86.20 per cent increase from the previous year. Furthermore, 2,346 food points

and units have been shut down, reflecting an 86.14 per cent rise in closures aimed at protecting

public health.

The crackdown on meat safety has been particularly notable. The authorities disposed of 338,288 kilograms of meat, marking an increase of 288.9 per cent compared to the last year. Other significant actions include the disposal of 1.4 million liters of milk (up 25.4%), 97,490 kilograms of adulterated spices (up 174%), over 97,000 liters of substandard oil (up 297.8%), more than 10 million liters of contaminated water, and over 15,000 kilograms of inferior lentils.

Director General Punjab Food Authority Asim Javed, talking to APP, made it clear that the days of those selling diseases under the guise of health had been numbered. He urged the individuals involved in fraudulent activities to comply with regulations, emphasizing that there are pro-consumer policies in place for businesses that adhere to the law.

In line with these enforcement measures, several initiatives have been launched to promote better health and nutrition, including “Eat Safe kids Campaign” to ensure the well-being and proper development of children through educational initiatives, “Eat Safe Food Programme” designed to improve quality of food available to the general public, “Eat Safe Women Campaign” to educate women about food safety and nutrition, “Cartoon Series for school Children” a fun and engaging way to raise health awareness among young students, the DG informed.

The Milk Quality Traceability System has been implemented to ensure higher standards in milk production and distribution while Special Meat Safety Task Force has been established to guarantee the provision of quality meat products to consumers, he said and added that Free Training and Reduced Medical Fees had also been offered to small food vendors, street vendors, and local sellers to support compliance with food safety standards while food laboratories in Divisional Headquarters had been set up to facilitate testing and ensure food quality.

Nutrition-focused training has been organized to help pilgrims maintain good health during their religious journey and Ramadan Nutrition Guide Program aimed at promoting good health during the holy month of Ramadan.

These efforts reflect a strong commitment to enhancing food safety and public health, ensuring that consumers have access to safe, high-quality food across the region, Asim said.

The Punjab government's proactive measures against food and milk adulteration reflect a strong commitment to public health and consumer safety. By implementing comprehensive inspections, legal enforcement, public education, and support for local vendors, the government is working diligently to combat the challenges posed by adulterated food products. These actions not only protect consumers but also foster a culture of safety and trust in the food supply chain across the region. As awareness grows and enforcement tightens, the Punjab government aims to create a healthier, safer environment for all its citizens.

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has established a solid foundation in food safety, but there is still much work to be done. By expanding its reach, integrating technology, fostering community involvement, enhancing training, and prioritizing nutrition, the PFA can enhance its effectiveness in protecting public health. Continued vigilance and improvement are essential for creating a safer food environment for everyone.