Punjab govt made ACE autonomous institution: Shahzad Akbar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar Thursday said the PTI led Punjab government had made Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) an autonomous institution and as a result its performance had improved.

There was no past example of recoveries and retrieval of state lands as made during the last 27 months as recoveries to the tune of more than 206 billion rupees had been made.

Addressing a presser along with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, he said the ACE remained under political influence during previous regimes. The institutional performance had been much improved when it was liberated from political domination by the incumbent government, he added.

People would be the direct beneficiary of the recoveries made by ACE and the amount would be spent on Sehat Insaf Cards, Ehsaas program and anti-corona drive, he said and added the same mafia which used to take benefit of such illegal activities would make hue and cry over this drive. He said the State and people had first right over the state lands and Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised that they (mafia) would not get any NRO in Centre or the province. The looters would have to be answerable for their misdeeds, he added.

He said 6474 complaints had been received through Report Corruption mobile app of the Punjab government and besides making recoveries of more than 2 billion rupees, 5196 complaints had also been resolved.

He termed it as a good initiative of the Punjab government and impressed upon other provinces to introduce such mobile applications, adding that the Federal government was ready to cooperate in this regard.

To a question, he maintained that action would be taken against every looter and it was not a party-specific activity but indiscriminate action was being taken against looters of the resources. There was no doubt that influential personalities illegally used their power and authority in the past, he added.

He emphasized that besides criminal proceedings, fines would also be imposed on those who occupied the state lands and took different benefits.

To another question, he said the PTI government believed in self-accountability and action would be taken against all those who looted national resources.

To another query, he disclosed that the British government had been approached for the return of Nawaz Sharif as he was an absconder and fugitive and the British government had been contacted for his extradition.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the PTI government had reformed the Anti Corruption Establishment department and added the looters would not be pardoned. The government took action against the powerful mafia which snatched away public resources and kept the people deprived of even the basic resources during the last 30 years, he added.

While giving necessary details, the CM stated that the anti-corruption campaign had proved fruitful and the big fish had been brought under the net of the law. Some critics doubted the dawn of change in the province but they must realize that Punjab was transformed for a better tomorrow, he added.

The CM said ACE received 51050 complaints, it conducted 11488 inquiries while registering 3185 cases and arresting 3904 criminals. The 27 months recovery was 532 per cent higher than the last ten years, he added.

Recoveries amounting to Rs 430 million were made in ten years but recoveries' amount rose to well over 2.30 billion in the last 27 months, he said and added that state lands' recovery ratio in 27 months remained 6172 per cent higher than the last 10 years. He said State lands worth 2.6 billion rupees were recovered during the last ten years but in a period of 27 months, government lands worth more than 181 billion rupees had been recovered and all the money was deposited in government kitty.

The chief minister said the government was following the policy of zero-tolerance against corruption and action had been initiated against gubernatorial cabal which remained active in loot and plunder of resources in the past, he said. Explaining the reasons for fewer recoveries in the past, he maintained the powerful continued to occupy important posts. They kept the institutions under their influence and also occupied the national resources, he added.

He said the resources were the trust of the people and the government was retrieving this trust back from the corrupt to return to the people. The recovered resources would be utilized for the public welfare and this was also a manifesto of the PTI government, he added.

Usman Buzdar said the people would be the direct beneficiary of this anti-corruption campaign and the resources would be utilized on different public welfare schemes.

He said it was a national mission which would be moving forward with passion and commitment.

Replying to a question, the CM emphasized that the Corona situation was being monitored while maintaining best coordination with the federal government. The decisions would be made according to the situation.

To another question, he said the staff shortage would be overcome in ACE as recruitment would be made on vacant posts.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat and Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed were also present.