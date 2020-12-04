UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Made First Ever Literacy Policy For Province: Rashid Hafeez

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:13 AM

Punjab govt made first ever literacy policy for province: Rashid Hafeez

Punjab Minister for Literacy and Informal Education Raja Rashid Hafeez on Thursday said the provincial government, through taking numerous revolutionary steps, has shown sincerity towards increase in literacy rate by making first ever literacy policy for the province

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Literacy and Informal Education Raja Rashid Hafeez on Thursday said the provincial government, through taking numerous revolutionary steps, has shown sincerity towards increase in literacy rate by making first ever literacy policy for the province.

Expressing his satisfaction over the successful completion of various literacy projects, he directed the concerned officials to ensure in time completion of remaining projects and no compromise would be made on quality of these projects.

He said this while reviewing the pace of work on under completion projects of literacy promotion and adult education under Literacy Department.

The provincial minister said that the transformation of jails into reformation centers besides literacy programme for transgender community by the provincial government would put far reaching consequences.

He said that the programme was also including research based education, sporting activities and study trips for students.

On this occasion, the provincial was briefed in detail by provincial, divisional and district officials about various projects.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Rashid Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

2 hours ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

2 hours ago

AIDS Control Program providing free diagnostic, tr ..

2 minutes ago

FIA arrests accused for making fake facebook ID of ..

2 minutes ago

FAO bridging gender gap to achieve sustainable agr ..

9 minutes ago

Indian educator wins $1 million global teaching pr ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.