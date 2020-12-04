Punjab govt made first ever literacy policy for province: Rashid Hafeez

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Literacy and Informal Education Raja Rashid Hafeez on Thursday said the provincial government, through taking numerous revolutionary steps, has shown sincerity towards increase in literacy rate by making first ever literacy policy for the province.

Expressing his satisfaction over the successful completion of various literacy projects, he directed the concerned officials to ensure in time completion of remaining projects and no compromise would be made on quality of these projects.

He said this while reviewing the pace of work on under completion projects of literacy promotion and adult education under Literacy Department.

The provincial minister said that the transformation of jails into reformation centers besides literacy programme for transgender community by the provincial government would put far reaching consequences.

He said that the programme was also including research based education, sporting activities and study trips for students.

On this occasion, the provincial was briefed in detail by provincial, divisional and district officials about various projects.