Punjab Govt Made Tight Security Arrangement For By-polls: Ali Haider Gillani

Umer Jamshaid Published July 16, 2022 | 07:03 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing and Development, Syed Ali Haider Gillani Saturday said that Punjab government made foolproof security arrangements for smooth conduct of by-elections in the province.

Addressing a press conference, Syed Ali Haider Gillani remarked that nobody would be allowed to take law into hand. Strict action would be taken against violation of law and order situation. Overall, 50,000 security personnel would perform duties during by-polls. He maintained that Pakistan People Party gave full support to PML-N in theby-elections.

