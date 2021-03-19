Punjab govt makes record promotions in Health dept

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has made record promotions in the Health department, pending for many years here on Friday after the approval of Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

The promotions have been made for categories of Medical Officers, Women Medical Officers, Senior Registrars, Assistant Professors and Associate Professors. As many as 192 Medical Officers, 313 Senior Registrars, 1358 Assistant Professors and 105 Associate Professors have been promoted. Since 2018, the government has hired 855 Senior Registrars, Assistant Professors, Associate Professors and Professors through the PPSC. There are 487 Senior Registrars, 265 Assistant Professors, 181 Associate Professors and 22 Professors.

On the occasion, the Health Minister said that new hiring and promotions had been made which were pending for many years as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

She said that the department had been working with 50 per cent capacity when the PTI took over. "We immediately initiated the hiring process and expedited the promotions pending for many years," she added.

She said the government had made first time such record hiring of over 32,000 doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

The minister said the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department had been asked to prepare working papers for the promotions of doctors who had been awaiting promotions for years.

"Timely promotion is right of doctors. I appreciate my team for taking personal interest in promotions of doctors," she said and added that the shortage of doctors had been fulfilled.