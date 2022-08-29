Punjab govt makes record recruitment of doctors in province: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said the Punjab Health Department had made record recruitment of doctors in Punjab aiming to provide the best medical facilities to the people of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said the Punjab Health Department had made record recruitment of doctors in Punjab aiming to provide the best medical facilities to the people of the province.

She expressed these views during a meeting with Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Chairman General (retd) Malik Zafar iqbal. Specialized Health Care and Medical education (SH&ME) Special Secretary Dr Farrukh Naveed and officers of PPSC were also present.

During the meeting, Dr Yasmin Rashid and Chairman General (retd) Malik Zafar Iqbal discussed about the recruitment of doctors in the hospital of the province.

The PPSC gave a briefing to Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid regarding the process of recruitment of doctors through PPSC.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that during the last three and a half years, more than 50,000 doctors, nurses and paramedical staff had been recruited in the Punjab Health department on 100 percent merit, adding that without filling the shortage of doctors in the public hospitals of Punjab, better treatment of patients could not be ensured.

The provincial minister said, "We are also making it easier in the service structure for the promotion of doctors". The Punjab Health department had recruited such a large number of anesthesthetics for the first time, she added.

On the occasion, PPSC Chairman General (retd) Malik Zafar Iqbal directed the relevant officers to complete the recruitment process quickly for the recruitment of doctors in the Punjab Health department.