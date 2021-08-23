Punjab govt making parks security better: Fayyaz ul Hassan

Spokesperson Punjab Government, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan Monday said the provincial government was making parks security more effective in wake of recent incident at Greater Iqbal Park

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Spokesperson Punjab Government, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan Monday said the provincial government was making parks security more effective in wake of recent incident at Greater Iqbal Park.

Talking to a private news channel, he said around hundred people have been arrested who were involved in the shameful act at Greater Iqbal Park.

He said police included more than four hundred suspects in the investigation of the incident who were later acquitted due to their non involvement.

He said the police was making all out efforts to arrest many others, who were suspected to be involved in the incident.