Punjab Govt Making Strategy To Resolve Issues Of Sugar Industry

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 09:30 PM

Secretary Food Punjab Waqas Ali Mahmood Tuesday said that the Punjab government was evolving a strategy to resolve issues of sugar industry

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Secretary food Punjab Waqas Ali Mahmood Tuesday said that the Punjab government was evolving a strategy to resolve issues of sugar industry.

Presiding over a meeting at Deputy Commissioner Office here, he said strict legal action was being taken against illegal sugarcane weighing scales across province and middlemen were being discouraged.

He directed for effective implementation on price control mechanism according to vision of government and said that consumers should get relief in bazaars and markets.

He said that Punjab government had fixed 20-kg wheat flour bag at the rate of Rs 805 per bag and the flour should be available in open market at fixed rate.

He directed the Assistant Commissioners and other task forces to monitor prices of all essential items in open market strictly.

Earlier, the secretary was briefed by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali. He said that 444 inspections had been carried out during sugarcane crushing season in the district. He said that Rs 70,000 fine had been imposed on illegal weighing scales and measuring less weight of the commodity besides registration of 8 cases against weighing scale owners and arresting of 6 middlemen.

