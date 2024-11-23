Open Menu

Punjab Govt Mark's Comprehensive Plan To Combat Smog

Published November 23, 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) The Punjab government has initiated implementation of a comprehensive strategy to combat environmental pollution and smog.

Special focus is being placed on public and private housing societies, alongside plans to establish agricultural forests on millions of acres of barren land. These measures, directed by the Chief Minister of Punjab, are part of a short, medium, and long-term vision. Efforts are underway to plant trees along housing societies and highways, while expanding the protective greenbelt around Lahore.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb urged the public and institutions to participate in this tree-planting mission, emphasizing that environmental protection is a shared responsibility. She announced that substandard vehicles will be banned from roads and must be certified to operate.

The Environment Protection Department has been conducting inspections of industrial units and brick kilns, sealing 14 units and filing 8 cases for legal violations.

Additionally, fines amounting to Rs. 4.6 million have been imposed. Monitoring of commercial generators and barbecue outlets in green lockdown zones is ongoing, while squads are actively working to curb pollution caused by sand and soil overloading. Strict surveillance of sand-laden trucks is in place at Lahore's entry points.

Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that no leniency will be shown towards violations of environmental laws, and offenders will face strict penalties. She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to making Lahore one of the world’s cleanest and most environmentally sustainable cities. These initiatives aim to control pollution, safeguard public health, and provide a cleaner environment for citizens.

