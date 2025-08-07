Punjab govt marks Minority Week with historic interfaith journey across Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Punjab government on Thursday launched the first-ever 'Minority Week' with a grand interfaith caravan, commemorating the role of religious minorities in the development of the country and reaffirming solidarity with the Pakistan Army ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

The week-long events, scheduled from August 7 to 11, aim to promote religious harmony, national unity and inclusive patriotism under the theme of “Unity in Diversity.”

The inaugural ceremony was held at the historic Cathedral Church in Lahore, where participants raised slogans in support of the armed forces and paid rich tribute to the Pakistan Army for its sacrifices and recent achievements in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora led the proceedings, joined by Secretary Human Rights Fareed Ahmad Tarar, minority MPAs, diplomats, religious scholars and civil society members.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramesh Singh Arora said the initiative reflects the vision of a peaceful and pluralistic Pakistan where all communities contribute to national progress. A ceremonial tree-planting was held on the church premises, pledging commitment to a greener Pakistan.

Special prayers for peace and national cohesion were offered by Bishop Nadeem Kamran, representing the Christian community.

A key highlight of the celebrations was the interfaith caravan that journeyed across major religious landmarks in Lahore.

Starting from the Cathedral Church, the caravan visited Krishna Mandir, Gurdwara Dera Sahib, Badshahi Mosque, Iqbal’s Mausoleum and concluded at Minar-e-Pakistan.

At each location, the caravan was warmly received by members of respective faith communities, at Krishna Mandir, the Hindu community extended a traditional welcome, at Gurdwara Dera Sahib, members of the Sikh community, led by the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, greeted participants and planted a tree to promote environmental consciousness.

At Badshahi Mosque, Imam Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad received the delegation and prayed for the country’s unity and progress.

At Minar-e-Pakistan, symbolic tree plantation was conducted by ministers and community leaders to reinforce national harmony and environmental commitment.

Punjab Minister for Information Azma Bokhari joined the caravan at the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal to pay homage to the national poet.

Among prominent attendees were Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights & Minority Affairs Sonia Ashir, MPAs Falbous Christopher, Shakeela Javed, Emmanuel Ather, Tariq Masih, members of the Sikh Gurdwara Committee, interfaith representatives and a large number of youth from minority communities also participated.