Punjab Govt Marks Minority Week With Historic Interfaith Journey Across Lahore
Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Punjab government on Thursday launched the first-ever 'Minority Week' with a grand interfaith caravan, commemorating the role of religious minorities in the development of the country and reaffirming solidarity with the Pakistan Army ahead of Independence Day celebrations.
The week-long events, scheduled from August 7 to 11, aim to promote religious harmony, national unity and inclusive patriotism under the theme of “Unity in Diversity.”
The inaugural ceremony was held at the historic Cathedral Church in Lahore, where participants raised slogans in support of the armed forces and paid rich tribute to the Pakistan Army for its sacrifices and recent achievements in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.
Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora led the proceedings, joined by Secretary Human Rights Fareed Ahmad Tarar, minority MPAs, diplomats, religious scholars and civil society members.
Speaking on the occasion, Ramesh Singh Arora said the initiative reflects the vision of a peaceful and pluralistic Pakistan where all communities contribute to national progress. A ceremonial tree-planting was held on the church premises, pledging commitment to a greener Pakistan.
Special prayers for peace and national cohesion were offered by Bishop Nadeem Kamran, representing the Christian community.
A key highlight of the celebrations was the interfaith caravan that journeyed across major religious landmarks in Lahore.
Starting from the Cathedral Church, the caravan visited Krishna Mandir, Gurdwara Dera Sahib, Badshahi Mosque, Iqbal’s Mausoleum and concluded at Minar-e-Pakistan.
At each location, the caravan was warmly received by members of respective faith communities, at Krishna Mandir, the Hindu community extended a traditional welcome, at Gurdwara Dera Sahib, members of the Sikh community, led by the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, greeted participants and planted a tree to promote environmental consciousness.
At Badshahi Mosque, Imam Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad received the delegation and prayed for the country’s unity and progress.
At Minar-e-Pakistan, symbolic tree plantation was conducted by ministers and community leaders to reinforce national harmony and environmental commitment.
Punjab Minister for Information Azma Bokhari joined the caravan at the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal to pay homage to the national poet.
Among prominent attendees were Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights & Minority Affairs Sonia Ashir, MPAs Falbous Christopher, Shakeela Javed, Emmanuel Ather, Tariq Masih, members of the Sikh Gurdwara Committee, interfaith representatives and a large number of youth from minority communities also participated.
Recent Stories
Fatima bint Mubarak approves structure of Supreme Committee for Fatima Bint Muba ..
BRIDGE official visit to Seoul strengthens UAE-South Korea media, tech collabora ..
National Space Academy partners with EDGE to launch space mission, satellite eng ..
Emerge, Emirates Development Bank to collaborate on developing, financing solar ..
Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in August due to Independence Day, Che ..
Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2028 Olympic cricket event
UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on international community to inten ..
ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trading member
Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes during past 24 hours
Tri-nation T20 series 2025: Pakistan, Afghanistan fans to be seated separately a ..
PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 schedule; registration begins August 8
Department of Energy deploys first vertical LPG tank system for food establishme ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt marks Minority Week with historic interfaith journey across Lahore1 minute ago
-
Sukkur IBA university celebrates azadi spirit with Mushaira & Volleyball tournament1 minute ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal highlights minorities' role in Pakistan Movement1 minute ago
-
Public delegation calls on AJK PM Anwarul at PM Secretariat1 minute ago
-
DC holds meeting to ensure smooth Chehlum commemorations11 minutes ago
-
District officer visits rehabilitation center in Kohat for drug addicts11 minutes ago
-
PU conducts seminar on digital transformation21 minutes ago
-
Court grants interim bail to Gogi Butt in Ameer Balaj murder case21 minutes ago
-
Punjab's religious scholars unite for peaceful Chehlum observance: Minister Salman21 minutes ago
-
Police recover abdcutee, two arrested within 24 hours31 minutes ago
-
One held for selling unregistered, substandard animal semen31 minutes ago
-
OGRA holds seminar on Pakistan’s lube oil sector31 minutes ago