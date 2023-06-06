LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The caretaker provincial government on Tuesday filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging the discharge of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in the Jinnah House (the corps commander house in Lahore) attack case.

The government submitted that the trial court discharged the PTI leader from the case in contradiction with the facts. Dr Yasmin Rashid led the rally, which attacked the Jinnah House, it submitted and added that despite available evidence, the trial court discharged the PTI leader.

The government had pleaded with the court to set aside the trial court orders and hand over Dr Yasmin Rashid on physical remand to police for investigation.

On June 3, an ATC judge rejected a request by the investigation officer for physical remand of Dr Yasmin Rashid and discharged her from the case.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for attacking Jinnah House, during May-9 riots.