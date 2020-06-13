Punjab govt, NLC sign agreement for construction of Lahore Ring Road portion

The Government of Punjab and the National Logistics Cell (NLC) Saturday signed a concession agreement for construction of Lahore Ring Road- Southern Loop (SL-III) Raiwind Road to Multan Road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :The Government of Punjab and the National Logistics Cell (NLC) Saturday signed a concession agreement for construction of Lahore Ring Road- Southern Loop (SL-III) Raiwind Road to Multan Road.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also witnessed the ceremony during his visit there.

With the construction cost of around Rs 10 billion, it is the second largest infrastructure project in Punjab to be executed in public-private partnership mode. The first one was Lahore Ring Road- Southern Loop-1 and 2 project.

The project will be executed as 25 years BOT project with construction period of one year.

It will act as major connection for GT Road, Sialkot Motorway and existing Ring Road sections with Multan Road (N-5).

The prime minister was informed that design features of the project had comprehensively been reviewed and include environmental aspects too.