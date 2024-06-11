Open Menu

Punjab Govt Not Giving Funds To MPAs, Clarifies Uzma

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Tuesday clarified that the Punjab government was not allocating funds to any Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA).

In a press statement issued here, she said the government had saved 530 billion rupees for the people of Punjab by discontinuing unnecessary schemes.

She made these remarks in response to Miftah Ismail's statement alleging the distribution of funds to MPAs.

Azma Bokhari emphasised that there was no practice of utilising government funds for political interests in Punjab and assured that such practices would not be allowed in the future.

She expressed disappointment over Miftah Ismail's statement, considering it irresponsible and unexpected from someone of his stature.

