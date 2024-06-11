Punjab Govt Not Giving Funds To MPAs, Clarifies Uzma
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Tuesday clarified that the Punjab government was not allocating funds to any Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA).
In a press statement issued here, she said the government had saved 530 billion rupees for the people of Punjab by discontinuing unnecessary schemes.
She made these remarks in response to Miftah Ismail's statement alleging the distribution of funds to MPAs.
Azma Bokhari emphasised that there was no practice of utilising government funds for political interests in Punjab and assured that such practices would not be allowed in the future.
She expressed disappointment over Miftah Ismail's statement, considering it irresponsible and unexpected from someone of his stature.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada
Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar
The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..
Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..
No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Railways' earning recorded as Rs 53,703.78 mln: Economic Survey5 minutes ago
-
BISP disburses Rs 117 billion under Benazir Taleemi Wazaif since inception5 minutes ago
-
PSM to be revived by Sindh govt after federal govt's consensus: Rana Tanveer5 minutes ago
-
Mining, quarrying sector records growth of 4.9%5 minutes ago
-
Rs 18 bln spent as 90 per cent work completed on 24 agri development schemes5 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 office inspected15 minutes ago
-
FCCI demands broadening tax base15 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security to be provided during Eid, Muharram: RPO15 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar23 minutes ago
-
3500 liter low quality milk destroyed by PFA25 minutes ago
-
Sialkot Public School BoG meeting25 minutes ago
-
Value added textile sector demands continuity of FTR25 minutes ago