Punjab Govt Notifies Office Hours During Ramazan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 04:54 PM

Punjab govt notifies office hours during Ramazan

Punjab Government on Wednesday notified timings for offices during the Holy month of Ramazan following federal government notification in this regard

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Government on Wednesday notified timings for offices during the Holy month of Ramazan following Federal government notification in this regard.

The timings for offices working five days a week will be from 10 a.

m. to 4 p.m. while offices working for six days will follow timetable from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday to Thursday.

Likewise, timings will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for all offices on Fridays during Ramazan, it adds.

