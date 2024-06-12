Open Menu

Punjab Govt Notifies Transfers, Postings

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 09:16 PM

The Punjab government issued a notification regarding transfers and postings of officers, here on Wednesday

According to the notification Saima Sadia, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), has been posted as Deputy Secretary (Admin) Tourism & Archaeology Department, Ahmad Raza Sura, OSD, as Deputy Secretary Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries, Tariq Hussain, OSD, as Additional Secretary Environment, and Aon Abbas Bukhari, OSD, as Deputy Managing Director Punjab Small Industries Corporation, while services of Malik Rashid Nemat, OSD, have been placed at disposal of DG Punjab food Authority for further adjustment.

Muhammad Arshad, Deputy Secretary Food Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Sargodha, Zahid Pervez, Additional Secretary Environment, as Additional Secretary Home, Muhammad Ahmer Ali, Deputy Secretary Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries, as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Bahawalpur, Abdul Razzaque Ali, Deputy Secretary Higher education Department, as Deputy Secretary Local Government & Community Development Department (LG&CD), and Farhan Mujtaba, Deputy Secretary Food, Deputy Secretary LG&CD.

Meanwhile, services of Mudassar Ahmad Shah, Additional DG (Technical) Punjab Food Authority, have been placed at the disposal of DG Lahore Development Authority, for further adjustment. Arshad Ahmad, under transfer as Deputy Secretary Public Prosecution Department, and Dr. Tariq Usman, Deputy Secretary Zakat & Ushr, have replaced each other.

