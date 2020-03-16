Punjab govt offering 50% subsidy on agriculture machinery

Punjab government, in line with Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Programme, is offering 50 percent subsidy on different agriculture machinery to improve productivity

Punjab government, in line with Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Programme, is offering 50 percent subsidy on different agriculture machinery to improve productivity.

According to agriculture department, the farmers will be given planter, drill, thresher, and combined headers.

The persons having 25 acres or less than its cultivation, can submit application.

They should have 50 horsepower tractor.

The farmers can submit applications in their own districts. Similarly, the fortunate farmers would be bound to offer machinery facility to other farmers also, for at least three years.

The farmers are directed to submit applications with assistant director agriculture (extension) office till March 20.

Balloting draw for provision of the machinery would be held on April 10. The farmers can download forms from website www.agripunjab.govt.pk.