Punjab govt offers 18 laser land levelers to farmers in arid areas of DG Khan

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab government will provide 18 laser land levelers on subsidised prices to farmers to promote agriculture in arid areas of district Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to official sources, the government will provide Rs 4.5 million subsidies on all 18 laser land levelers.

According to an officer Ashfaaq Ahmed, the department received 24 applications and 18 farmers were elected after balloting. The basic idea behind provision of subsidies on laser land leveler is preparation of land for agriculture in arid areas. The farmers of arid areas lack resources and it would surely help them and promote agriculture in the region.