Punjab Govt Offers Financial Assistance To 42 Poor From Christian Community
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 05:37 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :As many as 42 persons from christian community got financial assistance under Punjab Government Economic Package for Minorities.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Malika Shahida Ahmed distributed cheques amounting Rs 10,000 to each deserving person.
While talking to the persons, she stated that Punjab government was taking practical steps for welfare of the minorities. The minorities should not left alone but the government would resolve their problems as early as possible. She distributed Rs 420,000 among the poor. On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Shabbir Ahmed Dogar was also present.