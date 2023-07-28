Open Menu

Punjab Govt Offers Subsidy Rs 3.71 Bln On Construction Of 480 Ponds, Laser Land Levellers

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2023 | 02:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :The Punjab government is offering Rs 3.71 billion subsidy construction of 480 ponds, laser land leveller and brick-lining of water distributaries in the irrigated areas of 13 different districts.

According to the agriculture department, "The construction of ponds will help store rainwater for irrigation.

Similarly, under the scheme, fruit trees will be planted on 6383 acres." "The subsidy is also being given on pulses seeds. The government is also promoting fodder at 11562 acres in the irrigated areas," it added.

The department urged farmers to contact the office of the Assistant Director of Agriculture for further information and availability of forms.

The peasants can also download forms from the Punjab agriculture department website.

