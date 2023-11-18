Open Menu

Punjab Govt One-day Smart Lockdown In 10 Smog-hit Districts

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 18, 2023 | 11:22 AM

All educational institutions, both public and private, will be closed for the day. Markets, shops, gyms, cinemas, and offices are allowed to open after 3:00 PM.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2023) Punjab Government has opted for a one-day smart lockdown in 10 districts, including Lahore, due to severe smog conditions on Saturday, November 18.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a notification outlining the smart lockdown measures, covering districts such as Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad, and Mandi Bahauddin.

Earlier, the school education Department had announced the closure of schools in these districts for Saturday, citing the worsening smog situation.

Lahore, remaining the most polluted city globally, recorded an air quality index of 343 on Friday. The district administration advises citizens to minimize unnecessary travel and wear masks when venturing outside.

