Punjab govt opens secretaries offices from 15th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has issued directions to open offices of secretaries of all government departments and a formal notification has also been issued in this regard.

It is further clarified that only offices of secretaries will be opened in the light of the notification.

Policy of work from home will be implemented for all other departments and official staff till further orders. With the issuance of this notification maintaining social distancing policy can also be implemented in letter and spirit.

The government has taken such an important decision so that no delay or impediment in governance system should take place. Such departments which are performing their duties with selection staff will continue to perform their duties likewise.