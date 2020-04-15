UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Opens Secretaries Offices From 15th

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 12:30 AM

Punjab govt opens secretaries offices from 15th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has issued directions to open offices of secretaries of all government departments and a formal notification has also been issued in this regard.

It is further clarified that only offices of secretaries will be opened in the light of the notification.

Policy of work from home will be implemented for all other departments and official staff till further orders. With the issuance of this notification maintaining social distancing policy can also be implemented in letter and spirit.

The government has taken such an important decision so that no delay or impediment in governance system should take place. Such departments which are performing their duties with selection staff will continue to perform their duties likewise.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab All From Government

Recent Stories

Azerbaijan May Lose $1Bln If Oil Prices Do Not Reb ..

34 seconds ago

UK GDP could 'fall 13%' in 2020 as virus death tol ..

1 minute ago

Global Oil Output May Shrink Beyond OPEC+ Deal, 20 ..

44 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia, US to Suffer Most From OPEC+ Oil Pro ..

44 minutes ago

UAE’s first National Fraud Awareness campaign la ..

1 hour ago

Seven medics on Los Angeles hospital ship test pos ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.