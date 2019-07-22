Punjab govt orders crackdown against illegal arms holders

The Punjab government has issued the order to all district police officers to launch crackdown against the shopkeepers who have illegal arms across the province

According to the notification, stern action would be taken against the violators and those have expired licenses.

According to the notification, stern action would be taken against the violators and those have expired licenses.

All district police officer should implement the following direction to avoid unpleasant incident.

