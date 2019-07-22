UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Orders Crackdown Against Illegal Arms Holders

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 04:26 PM

Punjab govt orders crackdown against illegal arms holders

The Punjab government has issued the order to all district police officers to launch crackdown against the shopkeepers who have illegal arms across the province

Rahimyar Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab government has issued the order to all district police officers to launch crackdown against the shopkeepers who have illegal arms across the province.

According to the notification, stern action would be taken against the violators and those have expired licenses.

All district police officer should implement the following direction to avoid unpleasant incident.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

