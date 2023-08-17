Open Menu

Punjab Govt Orders High-level Investigation Into Vandalism On Churches

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 17, 2023 | 12:31 PM

Punjab govt orders high-level investigation into vandalism on churches

The reports say that the mob attacked the churches due to alleged desecration of Holy Quran in Jaranwala area.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th, 2023) The Caretaker Punjab government on Thursday initiated a thorough investigation following an incident where a mob engaged in vandalism by setting fire to churches and damaging homes of Christians.

The authorities apprehended over 100 individuals in connection with the event.

The mob moved through an area predominantly inhabited by Christians on the outskirts of Faisalabad, spurred by allegations of desecration of the Holy Quran.

A spokesperson for the provincial government stated that a comprehensive inquiry is in progress to address the Quran's desecration and subsequent incidents that occurred, attributing the events to a calculated plan to disrupt peace.

Law enforcement successfully prevented an attack on minority homes, with a peace committee mobilized to deter any similar attempts. Over recent years, the frequency and severity of such systematic and violent attacks escalated, as noted by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.

The group urged the establishment and proper equipping of specialized police units to safeguard places of worship for religious minorities, as mandated by a 2014 Supreme Court verdict.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar strongly called for decisive action against those responsible for the violent episode. In response to the incident, police and rescue officials confirmed the destruction of at least four churches, while local residents reported damage to as many as twelve buildings with church status.

Substantial police forces have been deployed to secure the area, leading to the detention of numerous individuals. The information minister of Punjab province, Amir Mir, condemned the alleged blasphemy in an official statement.

Yasir Bhatti, a 31-year-old Christian resident, recounted the ordeal, describing how the mob ravaged his alley-adjacent home beside one of the churches. He detailed the mob's destructive actions, including the burning and desecration of Bibles, underscoring the severity of the situation.

