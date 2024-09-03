Punjab govt paying special attention to health sector: Chairperson DEFIM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Chairperson Chief Minister's Directorate of Evaluation, Feedback, Inspection and Monitoring (DEFIM),

Brig (Rtd) Babar Ala-ud-Din visited three hospitals of the city to inspect healthcare facilities, on Monday evening.

He paid visit to Nishtar Hospital, Children Complex and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) and reviewed the facilities.

He inquired after the health of the patients and questioned about the facilities from their attendants.

Speaking on the occasion, he informed that the Punjab government was paying special attention to the health sector across the province.

Chairperson DEFIM stated that all medicines were being provided in Accidents & Emergency wards of the hospitals.

He advised doctors and paramedics to treat the patients and their attendants well.