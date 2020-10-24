UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Paying Special Focus On Education: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said on Saturday that Punjab government was paying special focus on education.

Distributing free books and bags among newly admitted students of Government Higher Secondary school Mouza Bheeni here, provincial minister said that despite the coronavirus in the country, a large number of kids have got admission in government schools during the ongoing year.

He said that most of the parents were preferring government schools for admissions of their kids because provincial government has improved education system.

Dr Akhtar Malik said that upgradation of government schools of his constituency was his mission as he had completed his early education from these schools.

CEO Education Riaz Khan and other senior officers were also present on this

