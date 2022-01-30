UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Paying Special Focus On Promotion Of Education: DC

January 30, 2022

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan on Sunday said the Punjab government was paying special focus on promotion of education.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review education department performance. He directed officials concerned to ensure 100 percent presence of teachers and students and to vaccinate upto 12 years old students during RED drive third phase.

He sought report about missing facilities at all government schools across the district.

The DC ordered to depute teachers and other staff for student's road crossing at schools which situated on roads. He also ordered to enroll kids in Insaf afternoon schools who left school after Primary education.

Salman directed officials to organize sports competitions for kids in schools. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Altaf Hussain gave briefing to DC on education facilities in schools.

