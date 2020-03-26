Punjab govt pays one month additional pay to doctors, paramedics and nurses

(@fidahassanain)

Gilgit-Baltistan government also announced additional pay for all government employees to restrict their movement against Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2020) Punjab government would pay one month additional pay to doctors and other medical staff for putting their lives in danger in fight against coronavirus here on Wednesay.

Chairing a meeting, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar paid special tributes to the doctors and health care staffers, saying that their services in this time of need would always be remembered. The CM said the government would pay additional pay to the doctors.

“This additional pay is being given as Special Risk Allowance,” said CM Buzdar.

Gilgit-Baltistan government also announced advanced salary not only for the doctors and medical staff but for all government employees for their safety from Coronavirus.

The coronavirus patients are increasing in Pakistan with every passing day.

The official figures showed that the tally of confirmed cases of Coronavirus reached to 1106 in Pakistan with Sindh at the top with 421 Coronavirus patients followed by Punjab where 323 patients were found. The reports said that there were 131 cases in Balochistan, 121 in Khyber PakhtoonKhwa, 84 in Gilgit Balistan,25 cases in Islamabad and one case in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The provincial government announced lockdowns in order to control spread of Coronavirus in Punjab, Sindh and Khyber PakhtoonKhwa. The sources said that the Sindh government decided to take strict measures to restrict movement of citizens against Coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, the World Health Organization Chief said that implementing lockdowns were not sufficient in fight against Coronavirus as more strict measures were required against this virus.