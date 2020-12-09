Punjab govt places many areas in Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur under smart lockdown

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2020) Amid increasing cases of Covid-19, many areas of Rawalpindi and Bahwalpur were put under smart lockdown, the reports said on Wednesday.

Punjab healthcare department said that shopping malls, restaurants, public and private offices would remain closed in the areas where smart lockdown was announced.

“Shopping malls, restaurants, public and private offices will remain shut in the areas where smart lockdown has been announced,” said Muhammad Usman, Secretary Healthcare.

He said the bars would be imposed on the movement of residents in these areas as only one person would be allowed to leave home at a time.

He said that public gatherings were completely banned in areas that were placed under lockdown. He also stated that shops dealing in grocery, general stores, flour would remain open from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm in these areas, milk shops, chicken, meat and fish vendors as well as bakeries will be opened from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm while getables, fruit shops, tandoors (ovens) and petrol pumps would work between 9:00 am to 7:00 pm.

“The purpose of these smart lockdowns is to restrict movement in the areas affected by Covid-19,” said Muhammad Usman.

In Lahore, according to latest reports, as many as 55 areas of Lahore were put under smart lockdown due to the rising COVID-19 cases.

The health secretary said that medical services, pharmacies, medical stores, and laboratories will remain open 24 hours in these areas. “Collection points, hospitals, and clinics will also remain open round the clock in the areas,” he said.

It may be mentioned here that continuing strict action over the violation of the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Lahore, the local administration sealed and fined several hotels, restaurants, marriage halls, and shops on Tuesday.