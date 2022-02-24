UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Planning To Provide Cash To Pregnant Women: Dr Yasmin

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2022 | 11:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said the Punjab government was planning to provide conditional cash transfer to all pregnant women for two years on meeting certain indicators.

She was reviewing the performance of Punjab Human Capital Investment Project (PHCIP) and Centre of Disease Control (CDC) program in a meeting held at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here.

She said the government was starting Punjab Human Capital Investment project in 11 districts of Punjab including Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur, Layyah, Rahim Yar Khan, Bhakkar, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Khushab, Lodhran, Bahawanlanar and Mianwali.

She said that the women from more than 100,000 families, living under the poverty line, would get Rs 1000 on every visit to approved health facilities. "Under the project, 1167 Basic Health Units and 17 Rural health Centers will be upgraded," she added.

The minister said the PHCIP would begin from June 2022 and under the project, more than 1000 employment opportunities would be created.

She also reviewed restructuring of CDC program.

She said that a disease surveillance and response unit would be set up in all districts and this would help to anticipate and plan to control epidemics.

She said that an agreement for research would be signed with University of Veterinary and Agriculture Sciences, under the plan.

It is pertinent to mention that the CDC program is being rebuilt on the CDC Atlanta, USA.

Under the project two labs will be upgraded to BSL 3.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikander Baloch, Special Secretary Dr. Farrukh Naveed, Dr. Akhtar Rasheed, Dr. Shahid Magsi, Noorul Ain and other officials attended the meeting.

