Punjab Govt Planning To Start Metro Bus Service In Gujranwala
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2025 | 12:00 PM
NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner, Naveen Ahmed on Friday said the Punjab government was planning to start metro bus service in Gujranwala like Rawalpindi and Lahore.
He was chairing a meeting with the traders to remove encroachments and beatification of the city.
The deputy commissioner said the provisional government was intending to make a transport plan which would fulfill the requirements of the city for next 20 years, adding electrical buses would be plied on the GT road.
The street light and cleanliness system would be improved in the city, he added.
APP/mud/378
Recent Stories
Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine guns at IDEX 2025
International Charity Organisation distributes 5,000 food parcels across country
UAE President to commence state visit to Italy
GPSSA outlines rights, obligations of insured under federal pension laws
Japan's core inflation hits 19-month high
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2025
EU maritime transport: progress made, but environmental, sustainability challeng ..
Sharjah, Neuchâtel explore collaboration in manufacturing, innovation
AUS partners with UT Dallas to launch accelerated 4+1 engineering programme
Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Teenager Andreeva youngest semi-finalist after defeating ..
UAE discusses enhancing parliamentary cooperation with Iran, Tajikistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bangladeshi journalist calls for stronger media exchanges with Pakistan to boost ties5 seconds ago
-
Punjab govt planning to start metro bus service in Gujranwala8 seconds ago
-
CPO directs for improvement in police operations10 minutes ago
-
Youth arrested after his firing video gets viral20 minutes ago
-
Expert on WML Day points out value of mother language key to promoting inclusivity30 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman inaugurates regional office for speedy redressing public complaints40 minutes ago
-
COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons2 hours ago
-
8 Killed in deadly van accident on Raiwind-Kasur road2 hours ago
-
Family of three crushed to death as truck overturns in Qadirpur Ran2 hours ago
-
Brotherly ties with Bahrain based on common faith, history, culture: Tarar3 hours ago
-
SMBR reviews progress on renovation of shrines, mosques11 hours ago
-
AJK PM reaffirms his govt's resolve of timely completion of development projects across State11 hours ago