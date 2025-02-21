Open Menu

Punjab Govt Planning To Start Metro Bus Service In Gujranwala

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Punjab govt planning to start metro bus service in Gujranwala

NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner, Naveen Ahmed on Friday said the Punjab government was planning to start metro bus service in Gujranwala like Rawalpindi and Lahore.

He was chairing a meeting with the traders to remove encroachments and beatification of the city.

The deputy commissioner said the provisional government was intending to make a transport plan which would fulfill the requirements of the city for next 20 years, adding electrical buses would be plied on the GT road.

The street light and cleanliness system would be improved in the city, he added.

APP/mud/378

