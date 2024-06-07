Open Menu

Punjab Govt Plans 10 Years Prison Sentence For Beggar Mafia Leaders

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 07, 2024 | 11:43 AM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2024) Punjab government is currently discussing imposing 10-year prison sentences for leaders of the beggar mafia, the sources revealed on Friday.

The sources said that Punjab Home Department proposed that gang leaders involved in organized begging operations face 10 years in jail and a fine of Rs2 million.

Failure to pay the fine could result in an additional 3-year imprisonment.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz issued specific directives aimed at curbing the activities of the beggar mafia.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department stated that an amendment to the law has been submitted for cabinet approval.

The new law classifies the act of forcing children, the elderly, and women into begging as a non-bailable and serious crime.

