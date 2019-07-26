Punjab govt plans developing new tourist spots

In order to promote tourism in the province, the Punjab government has planned to develop new tourist spots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :In order to promote tourism in the province, the Punjab government has planned to develop new tourist spots.

Sources in Tourism, sports & Youth Affairs Department told APP on Friday that the provincial government had designed a special package for tourists, which would help boost soft image of the country in the world.

"The specially designed package for tourists would be announced shortly," added the sources.

Special benefits will be given to private investors, who are interested in investing in tourism, they said.

Advisor to the Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Hanif Khan Pitafi said that vast opportunities were available promotion of tourism as an industry in the province, and added that the PTI government had devised a comprehensive strategy for the purpose.

Pitafi said that areas around Suleman Range had tremendous potential, which should be projected through social media for tourism, adding that the Punjab government would ensure necessary facilities to all tourist spots in Dera Ghazi Khan division.

He said that recently the DG Khan cultural show at Alhamra attracted a lot of people, which nshowed that cultural tourism could provide various earning opportunities to the local people.

A meeting of the provincial cabinet, held under Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on July 20, 2019, approved the first tourism policy of the province.