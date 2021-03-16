UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Plans To Convert All Public Sector Electricity Connection On Solar Energy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 01:14 PM

Punjab govt plans to convert all public sector electricity connection on solar energy

Punjab government has a plan to shift all public sector electricity connection on solar energy in near future to promote clean and green energy vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab government has a plan to shift all public sector electricity connection on solar energy in near future to promote clean and green energy vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the country.

Official sources told APP here Tuesday that the provincial government had shifted 10,500 government schools on solar energy and now all the basic health units were being switched to solar energy in next stage.

They said that the Punjab government has also a plan to shift all public sector universities on solar system besides converting all public connections on solar energy.

They said that Zhenfa Pakistan New Energy Company was setting up 100MW solar power plants in Layyah district, which would further expedite economic activities in the remote area.

Meanwhile, the Federal government also planned to open the energy market for the competitive bidding process to be initiated this year soon after the approval of Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP).

Renewable energy technologies have matured during the last one decade and Pakistan has started harnessing the immense potential of alternative and renewable energy resources available in the country, however, the development of RE has remained slow owing to no targets set in the initial policy and frequent policy level decision, they said.

They said the government has now announced a new policy that sets a target of 20% RE capacity by 2025 and 30% by 2030. "Overall, the government intends to have a share of more than 60% coming from clean technologies by 2030", they added.

The ARE Policy 2019 envisages development of ARE projects in a well-coordinated and planned manner with active participate of all key public sector stakeholders.

\395\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Electricity Government Of Punjab Company 2019 Market All From Government Share

Recent Stories

Robust industrial growth to lift economy beyond ea ..

17 seconds ago

Motorcyclist killed in SARGODHA

19 seconds ago

Killer of rickshaw driver arrested

21 seconds ago

IRSA releases 73,100 cusecs water

24 seconds ago

ICT admin extends ban on issuance of arms license ..

2 minutes ago

Yaphet Kotto, first Black Bond villain and 'Alien' ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.