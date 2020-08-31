UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Plants Ceremony To Present Its Performance Report

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 07:49 PM

Punjab govt plants ceremony to present its performance report

The Punjab government will present its two-year performance before people in a ceremony, planned for Tuesday, Sept 2, at 90-Shahrah Quaid-e-Azam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The Punjab government will present its two-year performance before people in a ceremony, planned for Tuesday, Sept 2, at 90-Shahrah Quaid-e-Azam.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would be the chief guest at the ceremony, who will present the Punjab government performance, said a handout issued here on Monday.

Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht would present a review of departmental performance and the ceremony would be attended by ministers, secretaries and others.

The CM said that every possible steps had been taken for bringing about improvement in the province and the government was working day and night to solve problems of citizens.

He said that the journey has begun to transform Punjab, as "I am visiting different districts to make myself aware about the public problems."The CM added that every department was being overhauled and improvement was being brought about in the government matters.

Similarly, a record number of policies and laws had been approved in a short period of time. Merit and transparency were the hallmark of the PTI government and no one would be allowed to deviate from it, the CM added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

KP to establish excise police stations, courts und ..

2 minutes ago

KP CS directs administrative secretaries for fair, ..

2 minutes ago

No evidence that BP drugs increase cancer risk: St ..

2 minutes ago

Governor lauds role of Pakistan Red Crescent in Ba ..

2 minutes ago

UAE Government honours fifth batch of government a ..

21 minutes ago

Messi Skips Barcelona Training in Latest Push Away ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.