Punjab govt plants ceremony to present its performance report

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The Punjab government will present its two-year performance before people in a ceremony, planned for Tuesday, Sept 2, at 90-Shahrah Quaid-e-Azam.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would be the chief guest at the ceremony, who will present the Punjab government performance, said a handout issued here on Monday.

Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht would present a review of departmental performance and the ceremony would be attended by ministers, secretaries and others.

The CM said that every possible steps had been taken for bringing about improvement in the province and the government was working day and night to solve problems of citizens.

He said that the journey has begun to transform Punjab, as "I am visiting different districts to make myself aware about the public problems."The CM added that every department was being overhauled and improvement was being brought about in the government matters.

Similarly, a record number of policies and laws had been approved in a short period of time. Merit and transparency were the hallmark of the PTI government and no one would be allowed to deviate from it, the CM added.