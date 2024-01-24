Punjab govt pledges full support to GCT trust expansion to deprived areas

Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr Javed Akram Wednesday announced unwavering support for the renowned Sindh-based non-profit Green Crescent Trust (GCT) to extend its educational services to Punjab

LAHORE

Speaking at an event on the International Day of education here, he emphasised the government's commitment to providing land, funding, and trained teachers for GCT's schools in rural and deprived areas.

The ceremony saw Lahore-based businessmen and industrialists endorsing GCT's initiative to enroll 100,000 out-of-school children in Sindh by constructing 250 schools in remote regions. Dr Akram praised GCT's 29-year journey, acknowledging the establishment of 166 charitable schools in underprivileged areas of Sindh with an enrollment of over 31,000 children.

Highlighting GCT's recent expansion to Balochistan, Dr Akram urged the organization to extend its charitable work to Punjab. He emphasized the pivotal role of educating underprivileged children in breaking the cycle of poverty, and he welcomed GCT to collaborate with the Punjab school Education Department.

Balochistan Health Minister Dr Amir Muhammad Jogezai also commended GCT's efforts and assured full support from the Balochistan government.

GCT CEO Zahid Saeed expressed gratitude for the continuous support from the business community and called for collective efforts between NGOs, provincial governments, and the private sector to address the deficiencies in the state-run schooling system.