Punjab govt practically active for promoting sports: DG Sports Board

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Director General Sports board Punjab Adnan Arshad Olakh said on Monday the Punjab government was practically active for promoting sports in the province.

He expressed these views while inspecting the floodlit football ground under construction at Company Bagh Sargodha. He said that 149 sports schemes at a cost of Rs 15 billion were underway across the province.

He said the Punjab government was bringing sports infrastructure at grass roots level, adding that under the flagship programme, sports complexes would be set up in 24 tehsils of Punjab while hockey astro turf had been laid in 25 tehsils.

Adnan Arshad Olakh said the government was not only focusing on the construction of grounds but also a workable policy was being formulated by bringing together sports associations and clubs for their viable and best use.

He said the work had been started on the sports academy for the promotion of football and cricket including national sports hockey while a football academy would be set up in Sargodha.

DG Sports Board Punjab Adnan Arshad Olakh said that 90% work of Company Bagh Floodlight football Ground had been completed.

Divisional Sports Officer Shah Manzar Farid, National Football CoachShehzad Anwar and Ali Khurram were also present on the occasion.