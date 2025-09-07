Punjab govt preparing special package for flood victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Punjab Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt

on Sunday visited Multan to review flood relief operations, and announced

that a special package for flood-affected families was being prepared

on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The minister reached Basti Langrial Flood Relief Camp where he distributed

ration bags, food packs and gifts among flood victims. He also entered tents

to meet affected families, listened to their grievances and assured immediate

redressal.

Accompanied by Secretary Social Welfare Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood

and Assistant Commissioner City Abdul Sami Sheikh, the minister inspected

relief counters established by district departments at the camp. He directed

the officials to ensure timely provision of meals, medical facilities and essential

supplies.

“Punjab has witnessed one of the largest displacements in its history due to floods,”

the minister said, adding that the provincial government had taken all timely measures

to deal with the natural calamity.

“We are following a zero-tolerance policy to protect

every human life,” he stressed.

According to Secretary Javed Akhtar Mahmood, 28 flood relief camps have been

set up in Multan, providing shelter to over 27,000 people. He said essential kits

for women, food items, ration bags and tents were being provided, while NGOs

had also been engaged in the rehabilitation programme.

Despite high water levels in rivers, relief teams succeeded in providing emergency

aid to displaced families. The minister also distributed toys among children, drawing

smiles from the youngest victims of the calamity.

Flood-affected citizens expressed satisfaction over timely steps taken by the

administration and Social Welfare Department.