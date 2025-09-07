Punjab Govt Preparing Special Package For Flood Victims
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2025 | 02:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Punjab Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt
on Sunday visited Multan to review flood relief operations, and announced
that a special package for flood-affected families was being prepared
on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
The minister reached Basti Langrial Flood Relief Camp where he distributed
ration bags, food packs and gifts among flood victims. He also entered tents
to meet affected families, listened to their grievances and assured immediate
redressal.
Accompanied by Secretary Social Welfare Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood
and Assistant Commissioner City Abdul Sami Sheikh, the minister inspected
relief counters established by district departments at the camp. He directed
the officials to ensure timely provision of meals, medical facilities and essential
supplies.
“Punjab has witnessed one of the largest displacements in its history due to floods,”
the minister said, adding that the provincial government had taken all timely measures
to deal with the natural calamity.
“We are following a zero-tolerance policy to protect
every human life,” he stressed.
According to Secretary Javed Akhtar Mahmood, 28 flood relief camps have been
set up in Multan, providing shelter to over 27,000 people. He said essential kits
for women, food items, ration bags and tents were being provided, while NGOs
had also been engaged in the rehabilitation programme.
Despite high water levels in rivers, relief teams succeeded in providing emergency
aid to displaced families. The minister also distributed toys among children, drawing
smiles from the youngest victims of the calamity.
Flood-affected citizens expressed satisfaction over timely steps taken by the
administration and Social Welfare Department.
