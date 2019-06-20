Punjab govt presented Punjab friendly budget : MPAs

(@imziishan)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Faisal Hayat Jabboana said on Wednesday that Punjab government presented 'Punjab friendly' budget for the fiscal year 2019-20

He said this during a Punjab Assembly session which started one hour thirty five minutes behind its scheduled time of 3:00 pm with the Panel of Chairman Mian Shafee in the chair.

MPA said health, agriculture were among the priorities of the government. MPA Sardar Shahab-ud-din said that PTI got a province having a debt of Rs 200 billion.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar the province would move towards progress. Now the funds allocated for Southern Punjab would not be utilised anywhere else, he added.

MPA Muhammad Ashraf Khan Rind said PTI presented people friendly and true budget upon which the opposition started making noise. Ashraf Rind while responding to the noise of the opposition said, "corruption mafia has problem with the budget presented by PTI."He said budget has special package for oppressed segment of the society, not big projects like 'Metro' and others through which corruption could be done.

It is pertinent to mention here that in today's (Wednesday's) assembly proceeding both the members of treasury and opposition gave their recommendations during the budget debate.

The budget session has been adjourned till tomorrow (Thursday) 3:00 pm.