Punjab govt presented welfare, development oriented budget: Malik Anwar

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar Khan on Sunday said the provincial govt has presented a budget having no new taxes and this is a welfare and development oriented budget. He said that each resident of Punjab would get Insaf Health Insurance Card by the end of this year for which Rs 80 billion had been allocated.

Addressing a press conference in connection with recent budget in Pindigheb, he said that in the new fiscal year, Punjab would get Rs 53 billion as a share from Hydal power and Attock district would get due share from this amount which would be spent on the development of the area and welfare of the people. He said, the board of Revenue has reserved Rs 40 billion for development projects which is a good omen.

He said that Fatehjang to Pindigheb road would be carpeted and sports complex would be built in Pindigheb during the forth coming fiscal year as both projects had been included in annual development program.

Malik Anwar said that recruitment for Rescue 1122 personnel from Pindigheb was under process and soon this facility would be available for the residents of tehsil Pindigheb.

Replying a question about the increasing prices of edibles, the provincial minister said. the issue is faced by the whole world due to Covid 19 situation, however efforts are made to control price hike and give relief to the people .