Punjab Govt. Presents Largest Development Budget Of Province: Rashid Hafeez

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 05:12 PM

Punjab Govt. presents largest development budget of province: Rashid Hafeez

Despite financial constraint and other difficulties including Coronavirus, the Punjab government has presented the largest development budget in the history of the province with special focus to eliminate poverty and unemployment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Despite financial constraint and other difficulties including Coronavirus, the Punjab government has presented the largest development budget in the history of the province with special focus to eliminate poverty and unemployment.

The promotion of formal and non-formal, technical and vocational education and the establishment of higher education institutions in every district is another big step towards making the country a state like 'Madina,' said Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafeez.

He said, Punjab government had presented a people friendly budget and also laid foundation for bright future of Pakistan.

Commenting on the budget of Punjab, the minister said that the opposition was looking for some points from the budget with big lenses on the basis of which they could criticize the government.

"With honest and sincere use of the record money allocated in the budget, we will not only eradicate ignorance and illiteracy at the grassroots level, but also higher and professional educational institutions would be established in remote and far-flung areas," he added.

He said, the establishment of a university in every district of the province was a revolutionary step which would help bring prosperity. We would provide all facilities of research to the young generation, he added.

Raja Rashid Hafeez said that the government tried to focus the welfare of the workers, farmers, the government employees and people from all walks of life.

He said that in order to provide permanent relief to the people against inflation, 'Sahulat' bazaars were being set up across the province and for this purpose the government had allocated Rs 1.5 billion in 2021-22 financial year budget. Similarly, record funds had also been allocated for education, health and clean drinking water projects, he added.

