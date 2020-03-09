UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Presents Medical And Teaching Hospital Amendment Bill In PA

Mon 09th March 2020 | 11:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab government on Monday presented Punjab Medical and Teaching Hospital Amendment Bill during the current session of Punjab Assembly.

Punjab Village and Neighbourhood Council Amendment Bill, Baba Guru Nanak University Bill and Kohsaar University 2020 Bill were also presented during the session.

The session started two hours behind its schedule time with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair.

During the session, Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that Medical & Teaching Hospital Act was being introduced for the betterment of hospitals, adding, this did not mean privatization.

She said the Punjab government had constituted boards to look after expenditure affairs of the hospitals.

Responding to a question by PML-N MPA Kanwal Pervaiz, the minister said that MRI machine at Jinnah Hospital would be functional in coming month as department had made arrangements with particular company for gas filling of MRI machine.

She mentioned the Health department had installed 272 ventilators in the province, adding that all MRI machines installed during PML-N tenure, were dilapidated.

She said the opposition should avoid political point scoring.

Later, the opposition pointed out quorum on which the Speaker adjourned the session till March 10 (tomorrow) at 3.00 pm.

