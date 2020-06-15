Punjab govt presents public friendly budget: Raja Basharat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat while commenting on Punjab's budget 2020-21 on Monday, said that the Punjab government has given priority to the welfare of the deprived and common man including business community, South Punjab and social sector.

He congratulated Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab government for presenting a people friendly budget in very difficult circumstances.

He said that more than Rs. 78 billion has been set aside for the development of social sector which will provide relief to the poor and common man.

Raja Basharat said that after the success of PTI's state of the art project in Lahore, Shelter Homes would be set up in every division of the province.

He said that construction of anti-violence centers for women in Lahore and Rawalpindi and rehabilitation centers for the persons with disability in Faisalabad and Bahawalpur were also among the key points of the budget, he maintained.

The Law Minister said that Safe City programme was being launched at a cost of Rs. 9 billion while allocation of funds for Rawalpindi Ring Road has brought another good news for the people of twin cities.

The minister said that "By allocating Rs 1.5 billion for the South Punjab Secretariat, PTI has started implementing its promise. The South Punjab Secretariat will start functioning from July this year, which will help alleviate the frustrations of the people here."