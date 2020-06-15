UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Presents Public Friendly Budget: Raja Basharat

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:10 PM

Punjab govt presents public friendly budget: Raja Basharat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat while commenting on Punjab's budget 2020-21 on Monday, said that the Punjab government has given priority to the welfare of the deprived and common man including business community, South Punjab and social sector.

He congratulated Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab government for presenting a people friendly budget in very difficult circumstances.

He said that more than Rs. 78 billion has been set aside for the development of social sector which will provide relief to the poor and common man.

Raja Basharat said that after the success of PTI's state of the art project in Lahore, Shelter Homes would be set up in every division of the province.

He said that construction of anti-violence centers for women in Lahore and Rawalpindi and rehabilitation centers for the persons with disability in Faisalabad and Bahawalpur were also among the key points of the budget, he maintained.

The Law Minister said that Safe City programme was being launched at a cost of Rs. 9 billion while allocation of funds for Rawalpindi Ring Road has brought another good news for the people of twin cities.

The minister said that "By allocating Rs 1.5 billion for the South Punjab Secretariat, PTI has started implementing its promise. The South Punjab Secretariat will start functioning from July this year, which will help alleviate the frustrations of the people here."

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Business Poor Government Of Punjab Punjab Budget Law Minister Road Man Rawalpindi Bahawalpur July Women From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Usman Buzdar Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Capital police release two Indian High Commission ..

9 minutes ago

First solar eclipse of 2020 will happen on June 21

27 minutes ago

MPA Uzma Kardar removed from Punjab’s Media Stra ..

52 minutes ago

NCOC identifies top 20 cities across Pakistan with ..

1 hour ago

Inzemam ul Haq angry over calling “Sarfraz Ahmad ..

1 hour ago

Sessions court directs FIA to lodge FIR against Cy ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.