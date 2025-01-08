Punjab Govt Presents Report On Rights Of Prisoners In SCP
Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Supreme Court on Wednesday was found satisfied over a report presented by the government of Punjab regarding the rights of the prisoners according to the jail manual.
Additional Advocate General Punjab presented the report on the directive of the Constitutional Bench after father of a prisoner complained denial of due rights to the prisoners.
The seven-member constitutional bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, while hearing the petitions regarding trial of civilians in military courts, had directed the Government of Punjab to produce a comprehensive report on the rights of the prisoners. Father of Ihsan Niazi, a convict by the military court in May 9 riots, had complained denial of the rights of prisoners and keeping them in a high security zone.
Additional Advocate General Punjab informed the court that two among the 27 convicts are released after they have been pardoned by the military court of appeal.
25 prisoners are in jail and provided with all and equal rights like other prisoners. Their families are allowed to see them once in ten days and such meetings have already taken place. They are permitted to receive meals from home.
The Complainant, Hafizullah Niazi, however continued to complain that nobody other than parents and siblings are allowed to see the prisoners and they are not allowed to come out of their lockups like other prisoners.
Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, on this, remarked that you yourself accepted that the meetings have taken place and they are permitted food from home. Why are you exaggerating things to this extent?
Mrs Justice Musarrat Hilali observed that prisoners should be allowed to come out of their lockups and enjoy day light. There should be no problem in it, she added.
The Court directed the Advocate General to inquire further and inform the court that either these prisoners are allowed to enjoy day light or not.
