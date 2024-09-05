Open Menu

Punjab Govt Prioritizes Education As A Fundamental Right: DC

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2024 | 11:40 PM

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Muhammad Tariq Qureshi on Thursday emphasized the Punjab government's commitment to ensuring education as a basic right for all children. Speaking at a seminar, held at a local school on World Literacy Day , he highlighted the significance of education in islam, citing the first revelation's emphasis on "Iqra" (read).

Qureshi praised the efforts of the Literacy Department, which operates 413 non-formal schools in the district, providing free education to over 13,000 children. He also noted that these schools offer free books, stationery, and uniforms, with no age restrictions for enrollment up to 16 years.

The seminar featured tableaus presented by students on themes such as Quranic recitation, Naat Rasool, national songs, and literacy.

