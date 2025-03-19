Punjab Govt. prioritizes quality medical facilities: DC Sahiwal

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sahiwal Shahid Mahmood during a surprise visits to Tahsil Headquarters Hospital Chichawatni, reiterated the Punjab government's commitment to providing top-notch medical facilities to citizens.

According to DC office, he emphasized that negligence in serving the public will not be tolerated.

The DC inspected various wards, inquired about facilities, and interacted with patients and their families to understand their concerns.

He directed hospital staff to ensure timely provision of necessary facilities and reviewed medicine stocks, cleanliness, and emergency ward facilities.

Mahmood stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness and providing a conducive environment for patients.

He assured that the district administration will continue to monitor and improve service delivery in government institutions, utilizing all available resources to provide quality healthcare.

This move is part of the Punjab government's efforts to enhance healthcare services, with a focus on quality, accessibility, and patient satisfaction.

