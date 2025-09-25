Punjab govt prioritizing resolution of print media challenges: Minister Azma

Punjab’s Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, has said that addressing the challenges of the print media industry is among the foremost priorities of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Punjab’s Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, has said that addressing the challenges of the print media industry is among the foremost priorities of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

She emphasized that the Punjab government is taking positive steps at every level to support journalists.

In a meeting with a delegation of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), the minister highlighted that the print media continues to play a vital role in journalism, adding that even in the age of electronic media and digital technology, its importance remains undiminished.

Representatives of the APNS expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, noting that, for the first time, the government has taken the issues of the print media industry seriously and is working to resolve them promptly.

The APNS delegation also thanked Minister Azma Bokhari, stating that her cooperation and support have helped restore confidence within the print media sector.

The meeting was also attended by Punjab Secretary Information Syed Tahir Raza Hamdani, senior journalist Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami, Bilal Mahmood, Noorullah Shareek, Jameel Athar, Mohsin Sial, Imran Athar, Muneer Jilani, and Humayoun Gulzar.

At the conclusion of the meeting, APNS presented a shield to Minister Azma Bokhari in recognition of the Punjab government’s efforts for the promotion of print media and resolution of its issues.