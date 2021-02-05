Punjab govt promises foolproof security for South African team

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ):A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order was held at Gaddafi Stadium under the chairmanship of Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, in which the security plan for the tour of the South African cricket team to Lahore was reviewed in detail.

Provincial ministers Col Hashim Dogar, Ansar Majeed Khan and Timur Bhatti along with Additional Chief Secretary Home, CCPO Lahore, DIG Operations, DC Lahore, DG Rescue and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials were also present on the occasion.

Raja Basharat said that after a long time, he welcomed the South African international cricket team to Lahore and assured that the visiting team would be provided full foolproof security.

He directed the law-enforcing agencies to ensure smooth flow of traffic for the public during the matches. "The law-enforcing agencies should create minimum hassle for the common citizens and the district administration and police should keep close liaison with the provincial and federal departments concerned," he added.

Earlier, in a briefing to the Cabinet Committee, it was informed that control rooms of Police, Local Government, Special Branch and a temporary medical aid centre would be set up at Punjab Hockey Stadium.

It was also informed that the security agencies had been alerted around the residence and route of the guest team.